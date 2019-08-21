To the Editor,

Raising classroom awareness

Today’s 21st century classroom looks a lot different than it did thirty years ago. Across the state students are entering schools every day faced with traumatic issues as well as heavy mental burdens created by the “technology explosion” of social media.

Student behaviors might appear to be a classroom out of control. Actually, it may be a cry for attention. The student may be seeking additional positive influences to help navigate and stand strong in the face of traumatic issues.

It is time for communities to reach out and support mental health by implementing programs in our schools and communities to support positive learning environments. Adults can be influential models to help our students successfully cope with the pressures of the future.

Sincerely,

Joel Bishop, Iowa State Education Association, Retired Representative, Hawkeye Uniserv Unit