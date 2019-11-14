To the Editor:

Iowans need to speak up for our farmers, and against federal policies that endanger Iowa agriculture, our biofuels industry and our rural economy.

A proposed rule from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could cripple rural America by weakening the Renewable Fuel Standard.

It also would be another broken promise; the EPA rule is contrary to an ethanol plan announced in early October by the Trump Administration.

Iowa farmers are worried about these mixed messages out of Washington, D.C., especially after ongoing trade wars and bad weather, which have created extra challenges.

The Iowa Corn Growers and other commodity groups object to the EPA’s plan.

I encourage all Iowans – farmers and non-farmers – to join a quick and easy public comment initiative by the National Corn Growers Association.

Before November 29, Iowans can go to ncga.com/public-policy/stand-up-for-corn/take-action and send messages in support of farmers and the biofuels industry to President Trump, U.S. Senator Ernst and other federal officials.

State Sen. Rich Taylor

Rural Mt. Pleasant