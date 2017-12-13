Written with Love by Kindergarten Students at La Porte City Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am excited for Christmas, too! Santa, would you bring me a toy dinosaur? I also would really like the ImaginX and Lego Ninjago Blue Ninja. I want my mommy to have a new door because we don’t have a dog anymore. We don’t need the doggie door now. I will leave you some cookies and milk …and carrots and lettuce for your reindeer. Good-bye, Santa.

Love, Will Harmon

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I haven’t gotten to tell you yet about my wishes so I’ll write this letter. I would love to get some LOLs. I like to play school so if I could get a teacher set, that would be fun. I’ve always wanted to have a trophy for gymnastics. Could you get me one? I’d really like you to bring my brother, Kylar, a PJ Mask set. Do you like cookies? I’ll leave some out for you.

Love, Raelynn Pennell

Dear Santa,

I’m doing good. Here are some things that I would like you to bring me if you can. I really want a blanket. If it has my name and dinosaurs on it, that would be great! T Rex is my favorite dinosaur, could you bring me a BIG one? I also would like my own set of Legos for big boys.You can bring my brother, Ben, some more Legos, too. I will put some Santa cookies out on the table. Merry Christmas!

Love, Luke Rosauer

Dear Santa,

I am your friend, Miguel. I want a Spiderman toy to play with. I also want legos so I can build a vehicle. If I can get a Hatchimal, I’d like 100 of those! I’ve never had one before. Could you bring my Aunt Jen a new ring? Maybe it could be sparkly blue and red. I need a stocking to hang up, maybe you could get me one of those, too. Santa? I will leave some m & m cookies and milk out for you! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Love, Miguel Tapia

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am writing today to tell you what I would like you to bring me. I would love a toy airplane. I also would like a helicopter to play with, too. My third wish is for you to bring me a toy kitchen so I can cook food, especially hamburgers! Could you also bring my mom a new purse? She needs a new one. Thank you! Santa, I will set out some Coca Cola for you and carrots for your reindeer! Have a good Christmas.

Love, Blake Kaalberg

Dear Santa,

I am your friend, Avery. Are you busy making toys? When you come to my house, I would like you to bring me a Hatchimal. It would be fun to watch it hatch. I also would like a big LOL doll and some new clothes. The clothes are for me. My sister, Kamryn, really wants a new trampoline. Could you fit one of those in your sleigh? Then I could jump on it, too! We will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk. If the reindeer are hungry, I will set some carrots out. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Avery Foulk

Dear Santa,

Hi! I’m Annie. I saw you last weekend at the tree farm. I’ll send you this list in case you didn’t remember.I’d really like LOL dolls, 51 of them! I also would like Tenny Grant. She’s an American Girl Doll. It would be fun to have plastic play flowers that I could plant and they would always be pretty. My mom loves to wear necklaces. Maybe you could bring her a new one. I’ve been a good girl, Santa! On Christmas Eve, I will set out some hot frosted cookies and cocoa for you. Do you like pizza? I’ll put out a slice of that for you, too! Happy Holidays!

Love, Annie Parson

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas, Santa! I haven’t gotten to talk to you yet, so I’ll let you know what my Christmas list is. I really would like an EZ bake oven.I would make everything in it! I’d also like a new LOL doll, one of every size! It would be fun to have a Hatchimal, too. Maybe you could bring my baby brother, Roin, a new blanket. He sleeps a lot! Santa, I will leave you some sugar cookies and milk. You will need them so you can go to all our houses! There will be some celery and crrots for your reindeer. See you soon.

Love, Isla Althof

Dear Santa,

How have you been this year? I have been good. I would like to tell you what is on my Christmas list. Maybe you could bring me some of them. I love Shopkins. I don’t have any and think it would be fun to collect and play with them. I really want a Descendants 2 doll, also. Then if I could get a Hatchimal, I would be really happy! I think my brother, Isaiah, would like a Spiderman suit. Santa, do you like candy? I’ll leave some for you. Happy Christmas!

Love, Johanna Johnson

Dear Santa,

I love you! How are you feeling? Christmas is almost here. I want to share some things that are on my Christmas list. I really want a dirt bike. A blue one would be great! I also want a regular bike so I can ride it on the bike trail. It would be fun to have a play kitchen so I could make my own lasagna! Could you bring my mom a new mixer? Then we could make cookies! Santa, I will put out some chocolate chip cookies and hot cocoa out for you. Have a good trip!

Love, Jace Bechthold

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa, my name is Rey. I’ve been a good boy this year. I’m working hard in school. Here are some things that I would love you to bring me this year. It would be fun to have a clip up/down board.I also would like a Beebot. It’s fun to play at school. And then I would like a new coat, a blue one that is nice and warm. Maybe you could bring my dad a new king size bed! I think he would like one. Santa, I will put out some Oreo cookies with milk. They are my favorite! I can’t wait until you come!

Love, Rey Alvarez

Dear Santa,

Hello! I will leave some carrots for the reindeer and milk and cookies (probably chocolate chip) for you! I have been good this year, because, well, I have been going to sleep when I am supposed to, and I am being nice to everyone. Please bring me a toy one million dollar bill, a trophy that is maybe like a cup, and a real looking toy rocket ship. My sister, Kajsa, would love a new dolly! Oh yeah, maybe the rocket ship could be remote control! HO HO HO!

Love, Huck Skram

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I always play nice with my sisters and brother. I can’t wait to leave you some chocolate cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I would love a red dirt bike, a green helicopter, and a nerf toy. My brother, Eli, would love a remote control helicopter because that is what he told me. Merry Christmas, Santa

Love, Gabe Grote

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas! Please bring me a big LOL, Mashum (which is a box with a squishy thing inside), and a Hatchimal. I will leave you chocolate milk and m&m cookies. I will also leave the reindeer carrots and celery. Mom would love a new blue and pink robe because I have one and they are really soft. By the way, I have been good this year because I have been cleaning my room.

Love, Brynlee Davis

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year because I have a clean room. I will leave you some white milk. I will leave the reindeer chocolate milk and celery. Please bring my mom a new blue purse. I would love an Ariel doll, a chocolate kiss blanket, and a pink bike. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Alivia Lindquist

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas, Santa! Please bring me a remote control car that is big, a soccer ball so I can play soccer, and a basketball! I will leave you chocolate candy and chocolate milk! I will also leave carrots for the reindeer. Griffin, my brother, would love a football! I have been good this year because I am doing what my mom says!

Love, Aedric Prestemon

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will give the reindeer carrots and l will give you cookies. For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll, books, and a princess dress. My mom would also like some chocolate. Merry Christmas!

Love, Macy Kinsinger

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will give you cookies and I will give the reindeer milk. This Christmas I would like Blaze toys, Transformers, and a race track for my toy cars. My mom would also like a real Santa sleigh! Happy New Year!

Your friend, Lange Frost

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will leave you cookies and I will leave carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas I would like a dollhouse, clothes for my American Girl doll, and a Lego set. My sister would also like a baby doll. Happy New Year!

Your friend, Alyson Gaston

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will leave a carrots for the reindeer and I will leave you a present, hot chocolate and a gingerbread house. For Christmas I would like scissors and I would use those for projects. I would also like Transformers and a Nintendo DS. My dad would also like a punching bag. HO! HO! HO!

Sincerely, Taydom Lange

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will give the reindeer a bell and I will leave you cookies. For Christmas I would like a race car track for Lightening McQueen, toy cars, and a laptop. My brother would also like a race car track as well. Happy New Year!

Love, Cooper Holman

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will give the reindeer carrots and I will leave you cookies and milk. For Christmas I would like a remote control car, a desk, and a computer. My mom would like new eye glasses. Happy New Year!

Love, Quinn Craft

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will give you a cookie and milk and the reindeer will get carrots. What I want for Christmas is a dollhouse, a doll, and a hover board. My mom would also like chocolate. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jerrica Colan

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house I will give you cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like a train, cars, and tractors. My brother would also like a skateboard. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Emmett Harp

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get milk and cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like race cars, dinosaur books and a race car track with cars. My mom would also like yarn and a knitting needle. Happy New Year!

Your friend, Finn Wolff

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like a princess castle, Cinderella dress, and Barbie dream house. My mom would also like makeup. Happy New Year!

Love, Avery Mullen

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like a punching bag, Xbox 1, and a drum set. My brother would also like Xbox 360. Happy New Year!

Your friend, Maddox Rubino

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like a real elephant, lots of water, and lots of peanuts for the elephant. My mom would like a dragon fly pillow. Merry Christmas!

Love, Paige Wenszell

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like Legos, pajamas, and a case for my tablet. My dad would also like peanut butter. Happy New Year!

Your friend, Tedy Richardson

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like a doll house, a Barbie doll, and a princess dress. My sister would like a fit bit. HO! HO! HO!

Love, Liz Sheffler

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get a Christmas list note and chocolate chip cookies and the reindeer will get carrots. For Christmas I would like a Lightening McQueen car that is all red and please bring my sister some books.

Your friend, Ben Harris

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get milk and cookies and the reindeer will get water. For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll house, Barbie dolls, and an American Girl doll. My sister would like an American Girl Doll. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Aubrey Rose

Dear Santa,

When you come to my house you will get cookies and the reindeer will also get cookies. For Christmas I would like a remote control Batmobile, a racecar track, and remote control cars. My sister would also like cookies. Merry Christmas!

Your friend, Pat Denin