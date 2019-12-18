Written by kindergarten students at La Porte City Elementary School

Dear Santa, I’m planning on leaving you out some milk and cookies and for the reindeer I’m leaving carrots for them. For Christmas I would like a soccer ball, Monopoly game and a stuffed animal. And I would like for my dad to get a present, a new shirt. Ethan Graham

Dear Santa, I’m planning on leaving you out some milk and cookies and some carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas I would like Madden 17, a Lions Football Jersey, and Green Bay Packers football legos. I would also like my brother Emeryck to get a Paw Patrol car. Kaenyn Vaughn

Dear Santa, I want a feisty pet for Christmas. The pet I want is a unicorn. I also want a panda stuffed animal. I want you to bring something to my mom. I want you to bring her a shirt. I will leave Santa and the reindeers carrots, cookies, and milk. Layla Karr

Dear Santa, I will be leaving Santa cookies and milk and I will be leaving the reindeer carrots. For Christmas I want a Laser X. For Christmas I also want an Elf hat, and a toy elf. For Christmas I want you to get my mom a Robot that does everything for her. Brennen Wenszell

Dear Santa, I will be leaving Santa and the reindeer cookies and milk, carrots, and apples. For Christmas I want a Triceratops Dinosaur. For Christmas I also want a Robot and black bulldog. For Christmas I want you to bring something to my sister Nikki. I want you to bring her a Christmas sock. Conner Riggle

Dear Santa, My name is Logan Ryan Good and these are the things that I would like to have for Christmas. I would like to give you cookies and milk and candy canes for Rudolph. I really would like to have a new bunk bed, a stretchy ball, a whale chair. For my brother I would like to get a Let’s Go Eevee for the Nintendo switch. I would also like some new rocks for my rock collection. Sincerely, Logan Ryan Good

Dear Santa, I would like to get you some cookies and milk. These are the things that I would like to have for Christmas. I would like to have a lol doll, a big lol doll, and also a Barbie house. I would like to get my dad a pair of red sneakers. Sincerely, Ali Miller

Dear Santa, I would like to get you carrots for your reindeer, a Christmas hat for you, cookies and milk. I would like to have a lol doll, a smiley face button, and some hair bows. I would also like to get my mom a heart ring. Sincerely, Annabell Logan

Dear Santa, I would also like to get your reindeer carrots, and cookies and milk for you. I would like to have a lot of hot wheels and one car, and a puppy. I would like to get my brother Abram a new cup. Sincerely, Asher Schild

Dear Santa, I will leave milk and cookies for you Santa and carrots for the reindeer. I want Pokemon cards, normal legos, normal soccer ball, and a fan for my dad. Elijah Barnhart

Dear Santa, I will leave Santa milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I want a Friend Snowman, a Red Sled, a toy train with tracks, and a tire for my dad. Carter Van’t Sant

Dear Santa, I want a ps4 game-lego batman, a Really big toy robot, and a dinosaur phone. I will leave Ramen noodles for your reindeer to eat. Jayden Parker

Dear Santa, We will leave apples for the reindeer and cookies for Santa. I want Barbie dreamhouse, a Huge Cookie, a LOL doll, a LOL house, Daniel tiger movie for my brother. Kenadie Boike

Dear Santa, I’ve been a good girl this year and I would like for Christmas a necklace, a Christmas book and my favorite LOL Doll. I will leave you cookies and milk along with carrots for the reindeer. Can you please leave my dad a pair of running shoes, I know he’d appreciate it a lot. Thank you, Kynleigh Pennell

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a Lego Person, toy robot and a red pencil. For you I will leave turkey and juice along with carrots for the reindeer. Can you also please bring my sister Triniti, a remote control. Thank you, Terrius Campbell

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would really appreciate a 10 cookies, a necklace, a dress, a stuffed dog and a book. For you on Christmas I’ll leave cookies and milk along with apples for the reindeer. For Christmas can you please leave my sister Ella, a book. Thank you, Amelia Grote

Dear Santa, I am leaving sugar cookies that my cousin and I made and milk for you. I am also leaving carrots for the reindeer. I would love to have an Elsa and Anna dolls because I love Frozen. I would also like to have a Little Reindeer. I would like for you to bring my mom Hallmark Christmas Movies and some popcorn for her to enjoy with her movies. Can you please bring my dad a bunch of fruit and a special day with him. Thank you Santa. Love, Alexis Bruce

Dear Santa, I hope you find the cookies I left for you that my sister and I decorated and carrots for your reindeer. Can you bring me a package to keep my sight words in so I don’t lose them? I would like a marker set and fuzzy PJ’s please. I would love for you to bring my little sister a summer machine. Thank you Santa! Love, Riley Hakeman

Dear Santa, I am leaving you and your reindeer elf decorated cookies. I would love for you to bring me a stuffed hatchimal and a barbie doll. Can I also have an Elsa book to read at night before bed? Can you bring my mom new pots, pans, and knives for Christmas. Thank you Santa! Love, Madilynn Warren

Dear Santa, I’m going to leave candy canes for you Santa. Santa bring me an apple watch and an Apple computer I would also like new clothes. Santa please bring my sister a teddy bear. Thank you, Santa Jaxton Tarrance

Dear Santa, I’m going to leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. Santa please bring me a paw patrol toy. I would also like candy and purple pokeball. Bring my sister fortnite. Thank you Santa. Jake Rosauer

Santa, I’m leaving you milk and cookies and carrots for reindeer. Santa I want a kitten and a doll house. I would also like some candy. Santa bring me and my sister a slime kit. Thank you Santa. Laylah Davidson

Dear Santa, I am going to make Christmas cookies and leave them for you and the reindeer. Santa Claus is the best and Rudolf is my favorite! For Christmas I want a Dolls Data backpack and a Doc Mcstuffins house and costume. I want to give my dad a box. I want Santa to bring a coffee cup to my mom. Zoey Seuser

Dear Santa, I will make Christmas cookies and leave milk for you. I will also leave carrots for the reindeer. This year for Christmas I want a new combine set with tracks, excavator, and Galactic Let’s Find Out. I also really want a grain cart. I would also like for you to bring my mom flowers. Thank you Santa! Henry Schildroth

Dear Santa, Thank you giving us presents every year. I will leave cookies and carrots for Santa and the Reindeer. This year I want Poke balls, Pikachu legos, Bulbasaur charmander, jiggly puff and a tiny pikachu. I want my baby sister, Blakely, to have baby stuff. Carson Haas

Dear Santa, Happy Christmas! I am going to leave a chocolate cookie and a note for Santa. I’m going to leave apples for the reindeer. I want Santa to bring me presents and a small monster truck so I can ride it to the playground, a small toy and chocolate candy and gum. I want something to eat like apples for my mom and dad. Zander Olson

Santa, I will leave chocolate cookies for you and donuts for the reindeer. I want a big pikachu lego, Charlamander stuffed animal, Barblasaur stuffed animal, a mint ice cream baby doll. I want to get my mom, Nicole, an Alice in Wonderland book and a notebook. Thank you for bringing presents for all of us. Sophie Wubbena

Dear Santa, I will make chocolate chip cookies and leave milk for you. They will taste good! Also I will leave carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas I want a Nerf gun on a scooter and a toy dinosaur. I would also like you to bring my older brother a Nerf trone. Thank you Santa! Owen Frederiksen

Dear Santa, I will make you Santa cookies for you to eat. For Christmas this year I would like Elsa legos. I really like Frozen 2. I would also like a magic wand and new shorts. Also could you bring my brother a spiderman toy? I know he likes Spiderman. Thank you Santa! Laiken Ohde

Dear Santa, I will buy you butterscotch cookies and share my candy canes for the reindeer. I would like Hot Wheels race car track. I want a popcorn maker and a stuffed puppy. I want Santa to bring candy to my two sisters. Calvin Hager

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a blue bow and a toy house, paw patrol watch. A red hair bow for Bobbie. I want to leave Santa cookies and for the reindeer I will leave carrots. Thank you for bringing presents. Abram Schild

Dear Santa, I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk for you to have. I will also leave carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas this year I want a Turbo robot, racetrack, and books because I like to read. I also want you to bring a desk for my mom because she wants a desk. Thank you Santa! Noah Winnike

Dear Santa, I want a little stuffed animals, like a panda bear and a bunny. I want a lot of barbie dolls and a big ginormous barbie doll house. I also want a Santa Claus hat, dress and pants. I want a real pet bunny and kitty. I want Santa to bring a brand new TV to my mom and dad. I am going to leave Santa cookies and milk. I am going to leave the reindeer carrots. Love, Avery Bergmeier

Dear Santa, Please bring me a Nerf gun, and a real dirt bike. Will you bring my mom a TV? I’m really thankful for my mom. I will leave cookies and milk for you. From, Malcolm Biemann

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I want a toy car with a remote and I want books. I want a toy dragon and a car mega sour. Please bring a toy cat for my sister. I will leave elves for Santa and the reindeer. Love, Tyler Brecher

Dear Santa, For Christmas, I want Candy. Lots of gum, but not hot gum. Will you please bring me blocks, and more bubbles. Will you please bring Junior some toys and me and Cassie some necklaces? I will leave presents for you. Love, Harmoni Caraveo

Dear Santa, I would like to have a unicorn toy and laptop for Christmas. I would Santa to bring me some lights. I am happy because Christmas Eve is coming. Santa I would like a small Christmas tree. Santa please get my sister Tempi some toys for Christmas. I will leave you a Christmas necklace for Christmas. Love, Eva Dunn

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a dinosaur stuffed animal. I would also love a Black Panther costume with the claw and a dragon stuffed animal. My new baby brother Lexton would love a bear he can sleep with. I will leave you a walkie talkie for you and your reindeer. Sincerely, Hayden Findling

Dear Santa, I want legos, and a dog stuffed animal. I am going to leave Santa a list of my toys that I want, and I will leave carrots for the reindeer. I want my brother, Garret, to have toys. Sincerely, Eli Hemsath

Dear Santa, I would like American doll. I would also like to have the American girl doll house. Would you please bring my family a curtain rod. I will leave candy canes and carrots for you and the reindeer. Please bring my sister Delanie a present too. I am thankful for my family. Sincerely, Sully Hinz

Dear Santa, I would like a monster truck with a controller and charger. I would like it to be blue and green. I would like you to bring me a toy jail cell with a real key and lock. I also would like a combine with a 10 meter corn and 10 meter bean head. I want it to be New Holland. I want an auger wagon that is all green. I want also just an auger. I want a gray grain bin and a blue dozer. Would you bring Alivia a baby toy. Alexa wants a brand new coat that is blue. I will leave carrots and cookies & milk on the roof. I hope you have a good Christmas and I love the elves and you and the reindeer even Rudolph. Sincerely, Jace Keegan

Dear Santa, This is what I want for Christmas. I want dolly swimming clothes and Stacy and the Gymnastics Barbie and a stuffed animal puppy. I want Katie and Olivia to have Elsa set. Olivia would like an Elsa stuffed animal and then an Anna stuffed animal. For Katie, she wants to have a stuffed animal kitty, and she can have a dolly. I will leave Santa some chocolate cookies, and some white milk and I will give the reindeer some carrots. Sincerely, Jocelyn Meyer

Dear Santa, I want magnets and a bobble head for Christmas. I also want an Elf on the Shelf. I’ve been really nice this year. Alayna wants a diary and gel pens. I’m going to leave a note for you that says; Dear Santa, will you give me presents? Sincerely, Ella Opperman

Dear Santa, I want a blue truck with a remote controller and a farm toy. I want a drone and an orange truck with a remote controller. I want Santa to bring a new drone to daddy. I am going to give you a drawing of my dad with a tractor so Santa knows who he is. I am going to leave the reindeer a treat that I will leave outside my door. Sincerely, Jaxson Riggle

Dear Santa, I will leave Santa carrots and cookies for him and his reindeer. I want an elf trap and Hotwheels. I want Santa to bring my brother, Tate, an iPad. I also want 10 paper stampers! Sincerely, Gabe Rogers

Dear Santa, I want a toy garbage truck, a toy mail truck, and I would also want a fake little Christmas tree. I want my sister, Avery, to have a princess. I would also like a big school bus because I just have a little school bus. I want a red car too! Sincerely, Gavin Weber

Dear Santa, I would like to have a Jojo Siwa bow maker, a toy washing machine and a bike without training wheels for Christmas. I will leave some carrots and cookies for you. I would like for you to bring a blanket holder for my mom. For Christmas, I would also like an Elsa costume and boots. Sincerely, Isabella Grace Winkelman

Dear Santa, I would like doll clothes and a stage for my dolls. I would also like a toy school. I will make sure to leave you carrots and cookies for you and your reindeer. My sister Taryn would love some chapter books for Christmas. Sincerely, Sawyer Zeien