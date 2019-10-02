Hawkins Memorial Library is joining public libraries nationwide in a new digital reading program, the Libraries Transform Book Pick, which offers access to the same eBook for a two-week period. The first eBook selection is the newly released title After the Flood by Kassandra Montag.

After the Flood is an inventive and riveting climate fiction saga from a promising new author. Montag’s thrilling debut takes place in a future climate-change-altered world overrun by water.

After the Flood will be available October 7-21, 2019, through Hawkins Memorial Library at laportecity.lib.ia.us. Readers will only need a library card and the Overdrive or Libby app to download a free copy of the eBook to their device. There will be no waitlists or holds for the title.

For more information about the Libraries Transform Book Pick, please visit ilovelibraries.org/libraries-transform-book-pick.