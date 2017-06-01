Young readers will explore their world this summer as Hawkins Memorial Library presents “Build a Better World” during the summer library program. Special programs will include: Blank Park Zoo Show and Tell; Trash to Treasures – Recycled Critter Homes; Big Builders with Big Stories – American Tall Tales and Folk Tales; and Tie-Dyed Family Fun with the FFA Historical & Ag Museum.
The 2017 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through 5th grade, with programs, prizes, stories, crafts and more. Registration for “Build a Better World” is open now. Once registered, participants can begin filling out their reading log and are able to choose a prize for every two hours spent reading – all summer long!
For more information stop in the library, call 319-342-3025, visit our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.is, or check our events on Facebook. All programs are free of charge.
Library Announces Summer Reading Program
