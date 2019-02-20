Iowa author Linda Betsinger McCann will talk about her newly released book, Prisoners of War in Iowa, at Hawkins Memorial Library on Wednesday, February 27, at 6:30 PM.

There were about 25,000 German, Italian, and Japanese POWs in Iowa during World War II. These are soldiers that were taken prisoner during battles and held in Iowa during the war. Iowa had two main camps; Algona and Clarinda; and about 17 branch camps throughout the state. At the branch camps, the POWs worked for a short time on a specific project.

Linda was able to speak with people who had the prisoners work on their farms, or worked with them in canning factories. She shares their memories in her book, Prisoners of War in Iowa. This program is open to the public and free of charge. Full of stories gained in her research, Linda welcomes questions, discussion on the topic, and stories you can share.