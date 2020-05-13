Once again, Aureon is pleased to announce that Aureon Charity Grants have been awarded to Hawkins Memorial Library.

The funds have been used to purchase six Amazon Fire tablets and cases for use by library patrons and staff.

The grant was presented in conjunction with LPC Connect who sponsored the grant applications. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, the Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowan communities.

“Aureon believes in rewarding organizations like Hawkins Memorial Library for their passion and dedication to advancing their neighborhoods. Their grant proposals reflect enthusiasm for serving their community,” said Justyn M Miller, President, Aureon Technology. “Aureon looks forward to aiding future community-improvement projects and extends our best wishes to your community.”

The Aureon Charity Grant Program awards grants on a quarterly basis. Over the course of twenty-five years, Aureon has donated nearly one million dollars to local communities and their surrounding areas.