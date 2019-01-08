This Design Space Workshop is a hands-on program overview of what you can do on a Cricut Machine. A Cricut is a personal DIY cutting machine that makes custom vinyl stickers, personalized home decor, unique greeting cards, custom designed apparel, and more. Design Space is a companion app that lets you design and wirelessly cut with Cricut.

Participants will go through the process of designing a card to learn the basics of navigating Design Space. Everyone will work on a computer to create the project. You can bring your own laptop or reserve a library computer by calling Hawkins Memorial Library.

Join us for this workshop at Hawkins Memorial Library on Wednesday, January 16, at 6:30 PM. For more information contact Hawkins Memorial Library, or call 319-342-3025.