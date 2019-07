Iowa Raptor Project staff is bringing two raptors to Hawkins Memorial Library for a Summer Reading Program. They will teach about raptors, conservation, biology and the history of birds of prey, with birds present to enhance this learning experience. Dissecting bird pellets will be the activity following the presentation.

Hawkins Memorial Library will host the Iowa Raptor Project on Tuesday, August 6, at 6:30 PM for this Summer Reading Program. The event is free and open to the public.