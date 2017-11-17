Lillian “Arliene” Cameron, 88, of LaPorte City, formerly of Evansdale, died Monday, November 13, at LaPorte City Specialty Care.

She was born March 16, 1929 in LaPorte City, daughter of Lloyde and Lilly Sellers Frush. She married Leonard E. Cameron on October 28, 1948 in Waterloo. He died March 20, 2008.

Arliene attended Tarkio Valley College. She was employed with Clopay Garage Doors and also cared for alzheimers and dementia patients in her home.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Rose) Cameron of Raymond and James (Janice) Cameron of Jesup; a daughter, Lee Ann (John) Steidler of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Carrie, Derek, Jeremy, Kelly (Bob), Jason, Cody and Caleb (Alanna) and nine great grandchildren, Dillon, Morgan, McKenzie, Madison, Jayden, Brennan, Colton, Alexis and Lilly; three sisters, Maria (Jim) Teeter of Portland, Oregon, Donna Raymond of Corsicana, Texas and Florence (Larry) Hemmer of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a brother, Dennis “Dick” (Judy) Frush of LaPorte City.

Lillian was preceded in death by: three brothers, Lloyd “Bus” Frush, Robert (Bob) Frush and one in infancy.

Services will be 10:30 AM Friday, Nov. 17, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.