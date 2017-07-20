Linda Lee Lewis, age 72, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

She was born November 25, 1944 in Anniston, Alabama, the daughter of Leo Edward and Arlene (Lohr) Lewis. Linda graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville with the Class of 1963 and attended Gates Business College in Waterloo.

Linda was the office manager for Crossroads Ford in Waterloo for 18 years and was the school board secretary for Union Community Schools in La Porte City for 18 years. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the St. Catherine Circle.

Linda embraced her faith and willingly shared her talents teaching others about God. She was very artistic and enjoyed ceramics and pottery projects and held a private pilot’s license.

Survivors include three sisters, Mary Ann Lewis of La Porte City, Catherine (James) McFarland of Naples, FL and Patricia (Steve Smith) Lewis of Cripple Creek, CO; 6 nieces and several great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar Street in La Porte City with burial in West View Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where there will be a 5:30 p.m. parish rosary. Visitation will continue Saturday an hour prior to the services.

La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Capital Campaign, 1107 Walnut St., Traer, Iowa 50675.

