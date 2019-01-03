Mark your calendar and join Karen Johnson and friends as the group continues boot scootin’ on Monday nights, January through March at 1400 Poplar Ave, La Porte City (Henderhot Trucking building).

Class dates are set for January 14 & 28, February 4, 11, 18 & 25, and March 3, 11, 18 & 25. Arrive at 6 PM if wanting to review steps/dances and class will go from 6:30-7:30 PM.

Class cost is just $1/session and is donated to charity. Have fun while exercising your body and mind. Questions? Contact Karen at 563-880-0840.