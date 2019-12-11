Written and illustrated by Janice Abel

Hi Girls and Boys,

I’m Little Horse, and every Christmas I sit on Cory’s mantel. He always piles something new on my sleigh while his mom and dad, Sarah and Ned, trim the tree and place my best friend, Little Angel, on the very top.

I have many stories to tell, but the one I want to tell you this year is about the time all the ornamental tree trims came to life in order to save Christmas for Cory. So, jump in my sleigh, bring the whole family and I’ll give you a ride through the snowflakes of a Christmas Eve adventure.

Thus far: Jasper, Santa’s elf has hired Little Horse to deliver gifts on Christmas Eve. But . . .!

Chapter 3- Cory’s Christmas Twist

Thinking about the job I had Christmas Eve, I developed hiccups. Hic- Hic! My sleigh rocked sideways and all the miniature toys tumbled out, ringing like ice chips onto the hearth.

“What’s that?” Cory shouted as he scurried into the room. I jerked my sleigh around and stood very still. Cory spied the scattered toys. “What happened? We must have a Christmas ghost. First, the broken ornaments, now toys spilling?” he said as he scooped up the toys and piled them back in my sleigh. His black eyes burned into mine. “Little Horse, you be good. We want Claus to fill our stockings, okay?”

Oh, if he only knew what I had to do. How would I get all the presents delivered to Cory and his friends? Maybe Jasper was right. I would lose my way! And the deal! What kind of a deal had Owl agreed to anyway?

In the midst of my worrying another strange thing happened. One afternoon Sarah spread out a large piece of black material and began cutting out different shapes.

“Cory,” she yelled, “Come. I want to see how this will fit!”

Cory strolled in and stuck his arm through large sleeves of a jacket covered with pockets and pulled on a pair of oversized pants. “How does it fit? Does it feel okay?” she asked.

“Oh sure, Mom, I am beginning to feel like a real fireman already. And Josh’s dad is going to let me wear his fireman’s hat.”

I soon found out that Cory was going to be a fireman in a holiday play the night before Christmas! The whole family would be gone and would not return until late in the night when I was to be out delivering Christmas gifts!

That night Toy Soldier called a meeting of all the tree trims. “How can Little Horse leave? When Cory gets home late, he will see that she is missing from the mantel. We need a plan.”

“Leave later,” little mouse squeaked. “Later, that’s when it’s the safest, anyway.”

But Owl, spreading his wings, hooted, “Won’t work.

According to my calculations Little Horse will need more time.”

“Yes, yes,” I whinnied, “I need all the time I can get.”

Sly Fox shuffled out from behind a large red ball and rubbed his chin. “Just position a few gifts on the mantel in front of Little Horse’s place, and I’ll short circuit a few of the tree lights to make it dim. Cory will never notice.”

“That might work,” Soldier replied. “Besides, Cory will be so afraid Santa won’t come if he stays up, he will speed to bed as fast as he can.”

Now, I not only had hiccups; my stomach was churning.

For the first time ever, I wished for Christmas to be over.

The tree trims sighed and were about to return to their dreamy still poses for the night when, “Bang!” The bang did not break the window, but a bright red box popped through the glass and caught on a limb just below where Owl was perched.

“A magic box,” Little Mouse squeaked.

“Open it up,” Toy Soldier ordered. “We need to know what is in it.”

“It could be dangerous,” Mouse shrieked.

“No, no, it is part of the deal,” Owl announced.

“Oh, the deal,” I whinnied. I was trying to forget.

“What’s in it?” Fox growled.

“Maybe corn candy!” Pig squealed .

“Never mind, you’ll find out in good time.” And Owl swept the box up in his broad feathered wings and tucked it behind a big branch at the base of the tree.

Chapter 4 – A Stormy Message

The day before Christmas a snow storm rocked the world! Ice crackled against the windows. Snowflakes hurtled sideways. Before my eyes the mailbox standing just outside the door vanished!

“Hey, Cory,” his dad shouted from the hall, “Better get ready. We have got to leave early.” Cory rushed through the living room, jamming his arm down his coat sleeve.

“We’re the only ones who have to go very far,” Sarah said, hip-hopping across the room, one boot on, the other being pulled over her foot.

“We’ll be fine, Sarah. The SUV will get us through most anything,” Dad replied.

As they rushed out the door a crisp wind blew in. My sleigh bells jangled. I shivered. And I am going out into that?

A ringing rattled the cold air. Owl scrambled for the mystery box, split it open, and retrieved a vibrating red phone. “Yes, yes,” Owl hooted, nodding his head repeatedly, then thumped the phone down. “Emergency! Just received word from Santa’s headquarters. Santa’s helper is stalled in a blizzard. We need a Santa substitute!”

All the tree trims groaned. “Oh, no,” I whinnied.

“We must select a Santa, immediately,” and Owl grabbed a sack marked Emergency from the mystery box, ripped it open and pulled out a Santa suit. “My friends, who can wear this?”

Fox leaped forward. I could tell he was thinking of all the gifts he could take or the cookies he could eat. He pulled the red cap over his ears. “See, it fits fine!” he declared.

But Owl sailed downward shouting, “No,” and plucked it off his bushy head.

The tree trims jumped off the tree and huddled in a big circle. Words I couldn’t make out whirled about. Finally, out of the huddle came Santa’s red coat and a hat toppling on top of a face with a big snout and fat cheeks. It was Pig!

His jacket buttons were zigzagged up the front and his boots were on the wrong feet.

“Let’s go-go,” he stuttered.

Fear struck my insides. “For sure, we will get lost. I’ll never find the way.”

“Oh, but you will,” Owl hooted as he pulled a gadget from the mystery box. “It’s part of the deal. It’s a GPS system for your sleigh. You can’t get lost. And if you do, you’ve got an open line to Claus.” He poked a bright red button, and it howled like the north wind.

“That will help, but can Pig work the GPS?” I asked.

My question swept through a long silence until Little Angel said, “There is a solution. Owl, you must go, too. You can work the GPS and coordinate Pig’s visits.”

Pig scowled, but everyone nodded in agreement. My heart stopped shaking. With Owl’s guidance, everything might work.

“But where are all the toys? What’s Pig putting in the socks?” Kitty Kat meowed.

“That’s part of the deal, too,” Owl added and he drew a bright green sack from the box and it began to twinkle and sing with a low hum.

“Oh, a magic bag,” Kitty Kat cheered.

“You guessed right,” Owl said, and he stuck his wing into the bag and snatched out a football helmet that immediately began spinning upward and growing until it was exactly Cory’s size. “See, all automated!” Owl continued, “Just one more thing,” and he yanked a pair of antlers from the mystery box and before I could protest, he swooped down and plopped them on my head. He frowned, “Well . . . they’ll have to do.”

My head wobbled and I staggered until, finally, I caught my balance. Deer sure do have heavy head gear!

Owl lifted Pig to his shoulders and heaved him into my sleigh. “Time to go,” Owl shouted and, perched on the back of the sleigh, he cracked the whip.

Next week: Chapter 5 – Detour