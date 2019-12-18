Written and illustrated by Janice Abel

Hi Girls and Boys,

I’m Little Horse, and every Christmas I sit on Cory’s mantel. He always piles something new on my sleigh while his mom and dad, Sarah and Ned, trim the tree and place my best friend, Little Angel, on the very top.

I have many stories to tell, but the one I want to tell you this year is about the time all the ornamental tree trims came to life in order to save Christmas for Cory. So, jump in my sleigh, bring the whole family and I’ll give you a ride through the snowflakes of a Christmas Eve adventure.

Thus far: Santa’s helper gets caught in a blizzard and Little Horse’s friends must find a Santa substitute. They choose Pig! Little Horse is very worried until Owl decides to go, too. Now it’s time for the ride of their lives!

Chapter 5 Detour

With the sound of the whip, I flew off the mantel. Owl yanked the string on the magic bag and the air misted with blue flakes. Suddenly the big window became an open door to the frosty outside, and with each of my galloping strides we became just right for human size!

The ice bit into my face as we sailed upward. Pig huddled under the blankets, but I could hear him practicing his “Ho, Ho, Ho” as we flew across the night.

Owl stood on the back seat. Gazing first into the GPS and then squinting through the narrow slits of his black eyes, he shouted, “First stop, Sally’s. Downward to the left.” He read from a list and pulled a pair of ice skates from the magic bag.

I spied the roof and aimed for a landing, but as I hit the frosty shingles my hooves slipped and we kept sliding downward. About to fall off the roof I swung my head around and caught my antlers on the edge of the chimney. That saved us. Antlers did have some good after all!

“Work on that halt,” Owl chirped.

“But I haven’t been able to practice under these kinds of conditions,” I complained.

Pig tumbled out, and slipping about, he made a terrible squeal as he grabbed my reins to catch himself.

“You’ll wake up the whole world,” Owl hooted. But Pig kept yelping as he bumped off the roof, hanging from the end of my reins. He was choking me. I couldn’t catch my breath.

My sleigh began to slide toward the chimney so I braced my legs until the runner of my sleigh caught on a lump of ice. Finally, Pig stopped screaming and pulled himself back onto the roof. Owl hooted words I’d never heard before. Then he jammed a pair of skates into Pig’s fist. “Here, take these.”

Pig oinked all the way down the chimney. He wasn’t gone long. Up he came covered with soot, and something else. He had chocolate frosting smeared all over his snout. “Good cookies,” he gurgled. His cheeks were chucked full. “Wha-r …” chomp, “Where to next?” Yum.

“Abby’s, Tom’s, Billie’s, Josie’s, and last, Jake’s.” Owl replied.

Pig’s eyes grew to saucer size. “I heard Cory tell about the good cake Abby’s mother makes. Onward, Little Horse,” Pig squealed.

On the second stop, Owl spread his wings. That helped to take the wobble out of our landing and we sailed onto the roof like pros. Pig jumped out, grabbed a doll from Owl, and slid down the chimney.

Moments later Pig was back. This time he was chomping down a piece of Abby’s cake as he plunged into the sleigh. At Tom’s he returned with a fist full of peanut butter cookies; at Billie’s, a chocolate bar. At Josie’s house he returned with green and red candy canes jammed in his jaws.

“Were those left for you?” Owl snapped.

“Peppermint settles the stomach,” Pig burped. His cap cockeyed over his eye, he rolled into his seat.

“Off,” Pig ordered, “Jake’s house next. His Mom makes the best peach cobbler!” I felt the reins quiver in Pig’s fat hand. He was shaking. Sugar overload, I was sure. Oh and how I needed some of his goodies. I was tired and cold. My coat was very frosty, and my sleigh seemed so heavy. I was sailing low, barely getting above the snow-filled pines. Owl chattered something, but his words were lost in the wind!

“Higher,” Pig belched out.

“No,” hooted Owl. He jerked my reins. “Look!”

I whirled left. Two beams of light from below pierced through the thick sleet hitting the sleigh. It was a car staring into the sky. I lunged toward the light to see an SUV standing on its end.

“Get in closer,” Owl shouted. I galloped downward. The ice stung my nose. My sleigh was picking up weight and speed. Pig let out a siren scream, “We’re going to crash!” I made a galloping turn and whirled the sleigh into a circling pattern.

“Good job,” Owl chirped.

Whirling around, I could see that the SUV was teetering on the edge of a cliff with an icy river below. And then, circling real close, I saw the worst of it all. A frantic face filled the windshield. It was Cory! Sarah and Ned were banging against the doors. They were trapped!

“Oh, we must save them,” I yelled.

“I’ll get help!” Owl hooted and he punched his bright red button. “Emergency, calling 911.”

Chapter 6 – The Rescue

“There is room for them in our sleigh,” I shouted. Cory’s frightened face faded in and out as the sleet pounded my cheeks and flew into my eyes. Fear thumped through my heart until I heard a voice answer Owl’s call for help.

“North Pole Emergency.”

“ Rescue needed for a family!” Owl hollered.

“Position noted. Help is on its way,” the calm voice said. “Have you made all your deliveries?”

“One left,” Owl replied.

I’d forgotten we had one last stop at Jake’s. But I couldn’t leave Cory. I didn’t know what to do. No way could I pull an SUV from the ditch or even keep it from falling farther. As I circled above Cory, the whistling wind was making the sleigh wobble. My mane was filled with crusty ice. I looked back and Pig’s cheeks were frosted and Owl’s snow-filled feathers gave him a withered look.

A blast of a siren suddenly cut through the howling storm. Flashing red lights caught on the crystals of sleet biting at my skin. I heard a tractor grinding and a horn began to honk. It sounded as if it had a terrible cold.

I was sailing very low and, tipping my head, I finally heard muffled talking—Cory’s voice. Oh, I was so happy even in this storm. They had found Cory.

“Onward, to the peach cobbler,” Pig grunted.

“Yes, go,” Owl ordered with renewed vigor. But when I turned and bounded upward, the sleigh trembled as if it were trying to hold a giant sneeze. It zigzagged and jerked me sideways. Everything shifted to one side, then the other.

“Icing up,” Owl screeched. He was right! My runners were iced, and the sleigh bells were frozen to silence. The sleigh was sliding. Downward! Backward!

Pig yowled!

“Catch the wind!” Owl shouted as he twisted and pulled at my reins. I let out a snort and lunged toward the roar of the wind. Bursting through pelting sleet, my hooves lifted with the wind and suddenly we were floating!

Oh what a relief. When I looked around, what a sight! We were above the storm. Stars hung in the sky like giant ornaments. Fluffy white clouds misted gently around the sleigh and Owl’s silhouette sparkled with the ice melting in his feathers. The ice let loose of my sleigh bells, and the sounds of the holiday echoed through the still calm of the starlit night. Even Pig lay motionless, staring upward, not so much as a twitch of his jaw. With chocolate smeared on his snout, he looked like a giant cup cake!

“One more stop,” Owl said gazing into the GPS, “downward, five degrees South.”

I let out a protesting yelp. “Not back into that blinding storm. Besides we have to get home before Cory. I must get back so he doesn’t miss me.”

But Owl wouldn’t listen. He cracked the whip.

”Downward.”

As we plunged into the thick storm, sheets of ice peppered my face and danced off my back. Pig pulled a blanket over his head; even owl dropped off his perch and slid undercover.

I hit Jake’s roof top with a bounce. The sled skidded. I looked back to see Pig do a flip flop out of the sleigh. But Owl jumped from his cover, caught Pig as he slid toward the chimney, and shoved a sack into his fist.

I was thinking of Cory and wanted him safe at home. But, I wanted to beat him there, and be sitting on the mantel to greet him. “Hurry up,” I whinnied. Pig jumped down the chimney and moments later returned, eating again!

I took off, but I couldn’t get airborne. I turned fast to avoid hitting the chimney, but the sleigh was heavy with ice and it tipped. Owl screeched. I looked around in time to see the GPS whirl out of sight.

“We are lost for sure,” Pig oinked. Pig was right. We were lost. I couldn’t even see my nose! We would never get home!

