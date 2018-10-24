On August 8, 2018, the sudden passing of Michele Schmuecker, 43, was a devastating loss for those she left behind- husband Mike, sons Alex (23), Dylan (21), Adyn (14) and daughter Sydney (12).

Well-known for her organizational skills, Michele was often front and center at school-related activities and sporting events, particularly if there was fundraising involved.

In the face of this unimaginable loss, the community is responding with a special benefit on November 24. The proceeds from “Living on a Prayer” will be used to help offset the financial challenges related to the loss of income associated with Mike’s new job with Union Community Schools, a position that, thankfully, allows him to be closer and spend more time at home than his previous job. The unfortunate trade-off is that the new position represents a decrease in pay. Meanwhile, there are also funeral expenses to pay for and , sadly, no life insurance benefit to assist with that financial burden.

Organizers of the benefit want this young family to know they are not alone and are committed to showing their support to ease some of the financial struggles such a devastating loss can create. “Living on a Prayer” will take place at the La Porte City Golf Club, as the doors open at 4 PM on November 24 for a free-will donation dinner, silent and live auctions and a 50/50 raffle. Entertainment will be provided by Thin Ice (formerly known as Easy Street).

Donations for the silent and live auctions are still being accepted. If you would like to participate or make a donation, please contact Kim Lee at 319-239-7192 or Jodi McLaughlin at 319-230-3981.