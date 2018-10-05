Lloyd R. Dutler, 93, of La Porte, City, died Monday, September 3, 2018 at Care Initiatives, La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City, Iowa.

Lloyd was born January 3, 1925 in La Porte City, the son of John & Esther (Morrison) Dutler. He married Shirley A. Hansen on February 3, 1947 at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Lloyd graduated from La Porte City High School on May 22, 1947. He worked at Gates Chevrolet until he opened his own business, Lloyd’s DX, which he operated from 1954-1974. He continued to do mechanic work out of his garage and then worked as a Wal-Mart greeter for 8 years. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church, the American Legion for 70 years and was a fireman and Chief for a number of years.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Dutler of La Porte City; two sons, Kim (Nancy) Dutler of Cedar Falls and Kevin (Cheryl) Dutler of Spokane, Washington; four grandchildren, Shelly (Soren) Anderson, Christy (Rory) Riggle, David (Carrie) Dutler and Justin Dutler; five great grandchildren, three step grandchildren, ten step great grandchildren and four step great great grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 11, 2018 at American Lutheran Church in La Porte City, with burial in Westview Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post 207. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.

Memorials may be directed the La Porte City Fire Department or the American Legion in La Porte City.

