The Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program provides qualified seniors aged 60 and over with coupons (checks) that can be exchanged at farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. The checks can be used until October 31st at participating vendors. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging began distributing Farmer’s Market Checks on June 1 at various locations. Farmer’s Market coupon distribution in La Porte City will be held at the La Porte City Community Center, 300 First Street on Wednesday, June 14 from 11 AM to Noon.

Eligible participants in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program must:

Be 60 years of age or older at the time of this application, born in or before 1957

Live in the service area of this Area Agency on Aging

Have a yearly household income less than $23,311 for single or $30,044 for married couple

Each eligible participant receives 10 checks with a total value of $30.00. A person can only receive checks one time per program year.