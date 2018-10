The La Porte-Dysart FFA Soils Evaluation Team consisting of Curtis Jans, Jacob Murphy, Jacob Lowe, and Lindsey Beretbitsky were named District Champions after competing in the Northeast District FFA Soils Evaluation contest held last week at Hawkeye Community College.

Individually, Lindsey was 4th high overall, with Jacob Lowe 6th, and Curtis 9th. The group will now compete in the state contest to be held at Iowa State University on October 20, 2018.