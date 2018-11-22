By Amanda Arp, Guidance Counselor

The students who were nominated for the Citizenship Pillar of Character by their classroom teacher were Zoey Seuser, Emmitt Belfield, Chelsea Juhl, Paige Wenszell, Aubrey Rose, Fletcher Keegan, Finley Keegan, Jocelyn Hora, Keelan Even, Sadie Clark, Lucy Parson, Shay Kinsinger, Lorelei Hinebaugh and Ethan Hora.

The Citizenship Pillar of Character demonstrates doing your share to make your school and the community you are live in a better place. This can be shown by being a good to neighbor, cooperate and work well with other people, obey the rules of the school and community, respect authority, help to protect the environment, becoming involved in different activities, and are a leader in the school and community.

The students at La Porte City Elementary School wore purple on Wednesday, November 14 in honor of the Citizenship Pillar of Character. They created turkey notes in their guidance class as part of a service project, which will be handed out to local businesses to help celebrate Thanksgiving.