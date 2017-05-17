Lois Long will celebrate her retirement with an Open House on Wednesday, May 31 from 4-8 PM at her home at 114 Anton Drive, La Porte City. Faculty and staff, friends and family are invited to attend.

Lois is retiring from teaching 39 years in education. The past 12 years she has taught Family and Consumer Science at high school and middle school at Union Community School. She also previously taught one year in Family and Consumer Scienc at the high school in Vinton-Shellsburg. She began her career teaching in Family and Consumer Science and Art in grades 6-12 at Denver Community Schools and taught for 26 years.

Lois is looking forward to sewing, golfing and traveling with her husband, Kevin of 42 years. She will also continue to be busy with 4-H fairs, IHSSA Speech contests and officiating volleyball. She is also looking forward to spending more time with her friends, children and grandchildren.