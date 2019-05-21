By Landon Haas

Not every career has the opportunity to influence and inspire young lives as much as a school principal does.

Jim Cayton has been the principal of Union High School for three years. Before he came to Union, Cayton worked at the Mid Prairie Community School District in Wellman, Iowa. Even though Cayton is in school a lot, he enjoys playing golf with friends. Each year at school, Cayton likes to set a goal for academic success. He believes that there is always room for improvement.

“My goal is 100 percent. If you want to set your bar high, its gotta be at 100 percent,” Cayton said.

Cayton is always happy with the amount of students that walk across the stage during award assemblies. Although not everyone always walks across the stage at the same time, Cayton enjoys seeing high numbers of academic excellence nonetheless. Cayton doesn’t focus on academics alone, though. He is proud of all his students for demonstrating great work with their talents and interests.

In addition to Cayton being proud of academic excellence, he is also proud of everyone for being involved and successful in their extracurricular activities.

“Students being successful academically and students who are involved in all kinds of activities are my favorite memories, all rolled into one,” Cayton said.

Cayton explained how he didn’t have a single memory from working at Union; he has enjoyed being with the students and witnessing their successes over the past few years. Students put passion and effort into their activities, which makes Cayton proud to be known as the principal here.

The Union Community School District is full of different personalities and traits, making it very unique amongst the other schools within the area.

“Supportive, enthusiastic, united.” These were the three words Cayton used to describe Union. Cayton explained how Union is supportive of one another; we contribute to in-school activities and events to show our support. Union is enthusiastic about sports and performance arts. Students take the time out of their day to participate in these events because that’s what they enjoy doing. The Union Community School District is #uknighted because, even during hard times, we stay together as one until the end.

Travis Fleshner, the superintendent at Union, explained how he has the utmost respect for Cayton. This is shown through Cayton’s work and problem solving skills.

“His passion and commitment to education has been great to work with. He is very professional and have a tremendous amount of respect for that,” Fleshner said.

Fleshner is very thankful that he had the opportunity to work with Cayton. “I really appreciate his contributions to our school system, his friendship and support. I hope he gets to everything he wants to get to in retirement,” Fleshner said. Fleshner will miss speaking to someone who is very professional. Cayton is very strong and is able to solve issues efficiently, regardless of what they are.

“I know when August comes around and the school bell rings, I’m going to miss that. I don’t know what that’s going to feel like and it’s a little frightening, but I’m excited for the challenge,” Cayton said.