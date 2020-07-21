Lora Olson (left) accepts the LPC Women’s Club $500 nontraditional scholarship from Heidi Barz, LPC Women’s Club representative. Lora is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, RN, degree from Hawkeye Community College.
