Lorraine W. Geissler, 96, of Lisbon, formerly of Waterloo and La Porte City, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

She was born November 19, 1923, in Cresco, the daughter of Harry and Anna Tabbert Beuhler. She was a graduate of Waterloo West High School, class of 1941.

She married Wilmond H. Geissler on June 27, 1943 in Los Angeles, California; he preceded her in death on August 17, 1982.

While living in California, Lorraine helped build the P-51 Mustangs during WWII. In Iowa, she worked as a keypunch operator in the offices of Rath Packing Co. and then at John Deere.

She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City; formerly a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

She is survived by one son, Leo (Linette) Geissler of Lisbon; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband; one daughter, Nancy Brown; one son, Donald Geissler; two brothers, and four sisters.

A private family service was held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A video of the service is posted to the funeral home website.

Memorials may be directed to American Lutheran Church 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, IA, 50651.

