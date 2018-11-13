Former La Porte City Mayor Darrell Loveless will celebrate his 80th birthday with a celebration at the Moose Lodge in Washburn on Saturday, November 24 from 5-8 PM. Those unable to attend are encouraged to send birthday wishes to 930 McCoy Road, Evansdale, 50707.
Related Posts
Margaret Broady – 90
August 30, 2013
Jackson – 50
April 10, 2016
Carol Ann Buck
June 3, 2018
Heckroths to Celebrate Milestones
July 16, 2014
Search the Archives
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop