If 2018 was busy for the City Council and the City of La Porte City, the upcoming new year promises to be an eventful one as well. At a recent work session, Mayor David Neil and the Council spent time reflecting on the accomplishments of the past year in order to organize plans for the new one on the immediate horizon. What they discovered was a lengthy list of accomplishments, along with much more work still to be done.

FACILITIES & EQUIPMENT

In one of the areas where changes are most visible, the City’s facilities and equipment were no exception in 2018.

Prior to the new swim season, patrons of the Family Aquatic Center were treated to a new coat of paint inside the pool house.

The City also responded to a failed air conditioning system at the Community Center in June, which resulted in the installation of a new unit at that location.

Because of the City’s capital equipment schedule, which sets aside a fixed amount each year to allow for the replacement of used vehicles, a new public works truck, police vehicle and fire department tanker truck were purchased in 2018. Nearly half of the tanker purchase price, $115,000, was funded by a grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association (BHCGA).

In 2019, new playground equipment at the Family Aquatic Center Park will greet visitors. The new equipment, which is awaiting warmer weather before installation can take place, was ordered after concerns about the unsafe condition of the old equipment resulted in its removal. With a total cost of nearly $40,000, a $20,000 BHCGA grant has helped make the new playground equipment possible.

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

Other visible improvements the City made this year include the recent overlay of asphalt on 8th Street and the paving of parking areas at the Public Works facility.

The City’s ongoing monitoring of derelict and abandoned residential property required interventions in three separate instances this year. In such cases, if the property is determined salvageable, it is auctioned off for rehabilitation, avoiding the unfortunate loss of building at the cost of demolition.

One major project on tap for the coming year is the continued work toward the reconstruction of the 200-500 blocks of Main Street. Set to begin in the summer of 2020, the City Council, with input from the community, expects to finalize plans for the new Main Street surface and sidewalks in 2019, as well as determining other amenities such as lighting and benches. Final cost for the project, currently estimated in the $2 to $2.5 million range, will be determined mostly by the amount of brick needed to complete the job. Options before the Council range from a full brick to partial brick reconstruction of the street surface. In the coming months, the Council expects to meet with business and property owners to proactively address issues the construction work will create.

Improvements to Wolf Creek Park, including a trail extension from Main Street to 8th Street that will connect the park with the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, remain on the Council’s list of goals for 2019. Checking this one off the list, however, will require finding nearly $100,000 in funding. Possible improvements to the park include a pavilion, picnic tables, benches, walking trail, lighting and signage.

The Council also will continue work on rehabilitating the City ball diamonds next year. At an estimated cost of $200,000, the City will pursue BHCGA and federal Land and Water Conservation grants to accompany some $50,000 the La Porte City Lions Club hopes to raise for the project. If funded, work could begin in late summer of 2020.

PERSONNEL

A creative solution to fill the vacancy created when Kathy Strubel retired from La Porte City Utilities earlier this year resulted in a win-win situation for the City and Utilities alike. By utilizing the shared services of Deputy City Clerk Amanda Stocks in both locations, a reduction in the number of full-time employees needed was achieved without compromising service to the community.

With the formal promotion of Chris Brecher to Police Chief in March and the retirement of John Keefe in September, officers Garret Husmann and Collin Lashbrook joined the La Porte City Police Department in 2018, helping maintain around-the-clock public safety coverage for the community.

PLANNING AND POLICIES

Much work in the area of policy was completed by the Council in 2018, with the hope that it will help prioritize and streamline the City’s limited resources when responding to community needs.

Nuisance abatement, particularly in the area of property maintenance, was an issue the Council took a close look at, investing a significant amount of time to create ordinances and policies that will drive the City’s response to related issues. In support of these ordinances, citizens can now logon to www.lpcia.com and find a number of resources now available to them. A new form, for example, will allow residents to place on file common complaints related to weeds, unmowed lawns and other nuisance abatement concerns. The form also assists city employees with documenting the resolution of complaints received.

In 2018, the completion of a housing needs assessment, a prerequisite for the more comprehensive Urban Revitalization Plan that was approved by the Council, helped the City offer a number of tax incentives designed to increase the value of residential and commercial property alike. With the incentives finally becoming fully available for projects started after September 2018, the Council hopes to see area residents take full advantage of them in 2019.

