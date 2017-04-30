At its regularly scheduled meeting on April 24, the City Council of La Porte City received a report from the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum, given by Board President Angie Hutton. The museum will open its 2017 season on Tuesday, May 2 with the overall theme entitled “Reflections of the 60’s.” Hutton reviewed facility updates and changes with the Council, as well as the museum’s 2017 calendar of events and scheduled fundraisers.

Four bids for the La Porte City Recreation Department’s tee-ball, baseball and softball programs were received, ranging in price from $2,217.87 to $2,846.03. The Council awarded the bid to Shirt Shack, who had submitted the lowest bid.

In other business, the Council approved the purchase of a server for the Police Department in the amount of $16,393.34. The department’s existing server was more than twelve years old and was beginning to fail.The expense will be funded from the Police Association, Police Task Force and the police department budget.

The Council also awarded the bid for audit services to the State Auditor of Iowa at an estimated cost of approximately $13,000 per year over the next three years. In recent years, the City has been audited by the firm of Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker, Weber & Co. A request for bids became necessary after receiving notification from the firm it was immediately discontinuing the service of municipal audits.