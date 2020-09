Craig Richmond and Richard (Rudy) Rubendall fired a one under par final round to capture the Thursday Couples League championship at the La Porte City Golf Club. Teri Klockner and Mary Fratzke secured the second place finish in their initial league appearance.

14 teams competed against each other all summer in the handicapped league. Todd Wilson recorded the only hole-in-one of the season with an 8-iron shot on the par 3 8th hole.

Photos courtesy of Kevin Long.