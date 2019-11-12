The La Porte City Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) will be hosting a Family Night Out at Vinton Pizza Ranch on Monday November 18th from 5-8 PM. A percentage of sales and all tips from the event will be donated to the LPC Elementary PTO. During the event, teachers, staff, and PTO members will be busing tables.

The money raised from this event helps the PTO provide funds for supplies, books, and technology in the classroom, along with playground improvements for the school. The PTO provides funding for all field trips, giving some kids a chance to attend a show or exhibit they may not attend without assistance from the PTO.

Another fundraiser offered monthly by PTO is Scrip gift card sales. The school earns a range of percentages back when various cards are purchased. Pizza Ranch gifts cards are available in advance in $25 increments. The buyer receives the full $25 value while the school receives an 8%, or $2 rebate, on each card sold.

To place a Scrip order, or for any questions about the Scrip program, contact the La Porte City Elementary School PTO via email at LPCElementaryPTO@gmail.com