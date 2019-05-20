Progressive Agriculture Safety Day will be held at La Porte City Elementary School on May 24th with over 300 students, teachers, adult volunteers, FFA members, and ISU Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County staff in attendance. Educational safety lessons will be delivered to children from Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The La Porte City Elementary students will be rotating through a number of safety education stations throughout the school day. Based on their grade level, students will be learning about personal safety around electricity, grain, water, livestock, lawn and farm equipment, food, chemicals, railways, ATVs, and firearms. They will also learn about First Aid/First Response, hearing conservation and bicycle safety. Volunteers and subject area experts from La Porte City Fire & Rescue, East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative (ECI REC), East Central Iowa Cooperative (ECI Coop), Iowa DNR, UNI Outdoors, La Porte City FFA, P&K Midwest, Bests Powerhouse, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa School for the Deaf, AmeriCorps and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County/4-H will be educators for the sessions.

This event is made possible each year through the generous support of national and local sponsors.

The Progressive Agriculture Safety Day program is celebrating 25 years of agricultural safety education. Progressive Ag is the largest rural safety and health education program for children in North America. ISU Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County facilitates the program in one of three elementary schools in the county annually in an effort to provide education, training, and resources to make farm life safer and healthier for children and their communities.

For more information contact your local County Extension & Outreach office or Diane at 319-234-6811.