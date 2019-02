La Porte City Elementary School will hold Kindergarten Roundup on Friday, April 26 from 9:00–11:00 AM. There will be no school for current kindergarten classes on April 26.

Next month, an informational packet will be sent to parents of students eligible for the 2019-20 kindergarten classes. This packet includes paperwork that will need completed and returned prior to Kindergarten Roundup.

Students entering kindergarten next year must be five years old on or before September 15, 2019. The list of students that La Porte City Elementary has on file for next year’s kindergarten classes is listed below. Parents of children who expect to attend kindergarten at La Porte City Elementary School next year who are not on this list are urged to contact the school office at 342-3033.

2019-20 Projected Kindergarten Class Members

Avery Bergmeier, Kenadie Boike, Tyler Brecher, Alexis Bruce, Terrius Campbell, Jr., Evangelina Dunn, Eve Fehl, Owen Frederiksen, Logan Good, Emma Gross, Amelia Grote, Carson Haas, John Hager, Riley Hakeman, Roman Harp, Eli Hemsath, Sully Hinz, Isaac Kaalberg, Layla Karr, Jace Keegan, Annabell Logan, Emmitt McDaniel, Sydney Mehlert, Ali Miller, Addison Newton, Laiken Ohde, Zander Olson, Elouise Opperman, Jayden Parker, Kynleigh Pennell, Gryffin Prestemon, Conner Riggle, Jaxon Riggle, Jacob Rosauer, Henry Schildroth, Zoey Seuser, Emyre Siech, Tatum Siech, Jaxton Tarrance, Jaina Thacker, Carter Van’t Sant, Kaenyn Vaughn, Madilynn Warren, Gavin Weber, Brennen Wenszell, Isabella Winkelman, Noah Winnike, Sophia Wubbena, Sawyer Zeien.