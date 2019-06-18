The La Porte City Farmers Market opens the 2019 season on Friday, June 21 with DJ Zach Hoover of Abby Road Entertainment highlighting this special event that will take place in the 200 block of Main Street from 4-6 PM. Join a host of new and returning area merchants, as they offer a variety of fresh produce, baked goods and a number of specialty goods and services for sale in downtown La Porte City.

To celebrate the market’s return, LPC Connect will distribute free water and tote bags. These heavy-duty canvas bags are the perfect accessory to collect your farmers market wares, and their durable construction ensures they can be used over and over. The local telephone company also invites area residents to test their bean bag tossing skills in a competition Corn Hole game that will be set up in the 200 block.

The La Porte City Farmers Market welcomes a new vendor, Farmin’ with Mark, who will offer farm-raised beef burgers for sale ($2 each), perfect for a dinner-time stop at the Farmers Market. As this edition of The Progress Review goes to press, other vendors expected to be open for business include:

Sam’s Lettering Designs by Sam Barz

Becker Farms – fresh produce

Toot’s Pies and More

Teresa’s Goodies

Teri’s Breads

Handcrafted Wood Designs by Dennis Larson

Escape Landscaping – flowers and plants.

The La Porte City Farmers Market welcomes vendors who would like to sell their merchandise. Registration is required to become a participating vendor. To register, please contact Barb Bader at 342-3369 or 342-3378.