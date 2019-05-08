La Porte City Chamber of Commerce members are starting to plan for the 2019 Farmers Market season and are actively seeking new vendors. The local market is ripe with opportunity, and offers many possibilities for vendors who would like to sell their fresh vegetables, baked goods and/or hand-made items.

The La Porte City Farmers Market will open its season on Friday, June 21st and be held weekly on Fridays from 4-6 PM.

Do you have products or fresh produce you’d like to sell this summer? Interested individuals/groups can contact Emily Nelson at the La Porte City FFA Ag & Historical Museum at 342-3619 or Barb Bader at LPC Connect, 342-3369.