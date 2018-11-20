Thanks to a $115,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association (BHCGA), the City of La Porte City is the new owner of a Rosenbauer FX Tanker truck. Total cost for the vehicle was $232,229, which includes a host of safety features that were not available in 1990 when the City purchased its last tanker truck.

Fire Chief Jeff McFarland noted La Porte City Fire & Rescue Service serves La Porte City and six surrounding townships, five of which are located in Black Hawk County. The Fire District encompasses 115 square miles of mostly rural areas where water sources can be limited. As a result, a tanker truck, which is utilized to shuttle water from a water source to a structure or field fire, is essential to operations. The new truck has a capacity to haul 1,250 gallons.

Because of the significant cost to replace vehicles, the City typically sets aside money each year to save for capital purchases for the Public Safety Department. The need to replace other equipment vital for continued firefighter safety, though, such as bunker gear and self-contained breathing apparatus, would have set the replacement schedule for the new tanker truck back an additional five years, making the grant from BHCGA a timely one for the continued support of department operations.