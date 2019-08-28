The 2019 Fall garage sales event will be held in La Porte City on Saturday, September 21.

The deadline to register is Thursday, September 12. For the convenience of participants, registration and payment for garage sale listings can be completed below. Registration can also be completed at The Progress Review, 213 Main Street.

The $8 registration fee, due when garage sale ads are placed, will ensure publication of garage sale notices in the print and online editions of The Progress Review, in addition to the free garage sale flyers made available at select retail outlets in La Porte City.

When registering, please provide a name, sale location address and the day(s) and hours the sale will be open, as well as a brief listing of items available for purchase. Please call 342-2429 for any questions about the registration process.

Unlimited garbage collection in La Porte City will take place on Friday, September 27. Additional garbage must be placed in bags for it to be collected on that date.

A complete listing of registered garage sales will be published in the September 18 edition of The Progress Review and online at www.theprogressreview.co. Garage sale flyers will be available at Gary’s Thriftway, Casey’s General Store and La Porte City Printing & Design.