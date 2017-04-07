Only 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood and of that, less than five percent actually donate. LifeServe Blood Center relies on new donors to step up and contribute to the community blood supply!

Ensuring a stable blood supply throughout the year is only possible when generous, volunteer blood donors roll up their sleeve and give a lifesaving donation. Schedule a blood donation appointment online for the next La Porte City Lions Club Blood Drive, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 1:30-5:30 PM, Veteran’s Hall, 302 Cedar St. at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903. Help ensure your blood type is on the shelf for a hospital patient in need. Walk-ins are also greatly appreciated.