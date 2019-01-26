It is time to get your derby on.

For the second consecutive year, the La Porte City Lions Club and Knox Blocks Foundation are partnering to bring the community a unique evening of entertainment. This year’s theme, a “Kentucky Derby Party,” invites participants to break out their big hats and bow ties for a night of fun games, music, dancing, entertainment and yes, still more fun games. Free southern-style food will be provided with purchase of ticket.

The evening kicks off at 7:30 PM at the La Porte City Golf Club.

All proceeds from the event will support the Lions Club’s effort to enhance the city ball diamonds and the Knox Blocks Foundation’s ongoing mission to provide Owlet Smart Socks to families with newborns. The Lions Club is approximately one-third of the way to reaching their goal of raising $50,000 for the ball diamond project.

Tickets ($50 each) are still available, though only a limited number will be sold for this event. To purchase a ticket, contact Autumn Craft at 319.430.8296 or Shawn Mehlert at 319.239.0144 via text or Facebook message. Any remaining tickets will also be available at the door..

The Lions Club and Knox Blocks Foundation thank the community for its support of these worthy causes.