Four times a year, the La Porte City Lions Club awards $20 bills to one student at each grade level at La Porte City Elementary School who has entered their name in a drawing by completing a brief report after reading a book. Students whose names were drawn last week, from left: Jack Abrahamson (kindergarten), James Ramer (fifth grade), Lily Schmitz (third), Kaylee Wester (first) and Grace Ruzicka (2nd). Not pictured: Ruby Parson (fourth grade).