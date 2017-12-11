This weekend, the La Porte City Lions Club will support the Salvation Army’s holiday tradition of ringing the kettle bell at Gary’s Thriftway in La Porte City. The annual kettle campaign funds roughly 40% of the Salvation Army’s budget and more than 80% of the donations placed in the kettle remain in the local area to fund a number of programs. Among them are efforts that support hunger relief, housing and homeless services, veterans affairs, after school and summer camp programs and services for the elderly.

On Friday (3-8 PM) and Saturday (10 AM – 6 PM) Lions Club members will break out their bell-ringing skills at the red kettle to thank those who wish to contribute to the cause.