Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program provides qualified seniors aged 60 and over with coupons (checks) that can be exchanged at farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. The checks can be used until October 31st at participating vendors. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will begin distributing Farmer’s Market Checks starting in June at various locations throughout the service area.

Eligible participants in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program must:

Be 60 years of age or older at the time of this application, born in or before 1959

Live in the service area of this Area Agency on Aging

Have a yearly household income less than $23,107 for single or $31,284 for married couple

Each eligible participant receives 10 checks with a total value of $30.00. A person can only receive checks one time per program year.

NEI3A will distribute checks in La Porte City at the La Porte City Community Center, 300 First Street, on June 13 from 10-11 AM. Other area locations where Farmer’s Market Checks will be distributed include:

Waterloo:

2101 Kimball Avenue, June 3 from 9 AM to 3 PM. After this date each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 AM to 1 PM.

Bridges Senior Living (214 Washington St. Waterloo) June 13 from 1 to 2:30 PM

Cedar Falls:

528 Main Street, June 4 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM

Washburn:

410 1st Street, June 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM