Staff at La Porte City Specialty Care are celebrating a perfect survey administered by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. They received zero deficiencies. There are 439 nursing facilities in Iowa. Generally, only 5 percent are found to be deficiency-free.

Skilled nursing facilities are inspected annually to evaluate services and renew state licensure. Unannounced, state surveyors arrive to interview, observe, and check records for several days. Surveyors determine compliance with regulations governing areas such as quality of care, residents’ rights, confidentiality and quality of service. If each of the many applicable regulations is met, the nursing home is awarded a “deficiency-free” survey.

“Receiving a deficiency free rating requires a great amount of attention to detail in all areas,” says Administrator Pam Tallman. “With the intention of always thinking of ‘residents first’ we are committed and able to provide a safe, comfortable, loving home for all those who live here with us.”

“We have worked hard as a team to achieve this result,” Tallman added.