Auditor of State Mary Mosiman today released an audit report on the La Porte City Utilities, La Porte City, Iowa.

The Utilities’ receipts totaled $2,478,653 for the year ended June 30, 2018, a 47.0% decrease from the prior year. The receipts included $2,349,144 of charges for service, $120,809 of miscellaneous operating receipts, $6,751 of interest on investments and $1,949 of rental income.

Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2018 totaled $2,788,746, a 27.9% decrease from the prior year, and included operating disbursements of $1,840,028, capital outlay of $493,545 and debt service of $455,173.

The significant decrease in receipts and disbursements is due to the receipt and disbursement of note proceeds used to construct improvements to the electric utility in the prior year.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the La Porte City Utilities, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.