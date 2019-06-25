With so many cute kids and pets in La Porte City, the community had dozens of worthy choices when it came to casting votes. And with the proceeds of the La Porte City Women’s Club’s Cutest Kids and Cutest Critter contests benefitting the Adam Gassman Family (#75Strong), the community responded, raising nearly $800 to help defray medical costs associated with Adam’s cancer treatments. The Women’s Club thanks the business sponsors who donated prize monies or gifts for the place winners. The contests would not be possible without their generous donations:
- Cedar Valley Bank and Trust
- Farm Bureau Financial Services
- La Porte City Vet Clinic
- Tootsies Ice Cream and More
- Urb’s Do It Best Hardware
- Casey’s General Store
Additionally, some of the contest winners donated their prize monies and gifts back to the fund raiser in support of the Gassman family.
Cutest Kids Contest – Girls
Luna and Sage Sadler, daughters of Dan and Jalana Sadler
Kaisley Feuerbach, daughter of Matt and Zoie Feuerbach
Lilly, Ellie, and Amelia Becker, daughters of Matt and Hallie Becker
Cutest Kids Contest – Boys
Brennex Wilson, son of Travis and Hayle Wilson
Oliver Dibben, son of Jason and Amber Dibben
Emmett McGarvey, son of Steven and Kaylee McGarvey
Cutest Critter Contest
Moxie, owned by Shawn Mehlert
Mesa, owned by Diane and Scott McIntosh
Cooper, owned by Taylor Burlingham and Justin Clark
The 2019 Festival of Trails Cutest Kids, Cutest Critter Contests are sponsored by the La Porte City Women’s Club. Thanks again for your support!