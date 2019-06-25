With so many cute kids and pets in La Porte City, the community had dozens of worthy choices when it came to casting votes. And with the proceeds of the La Porte City Women’s Club’s Cutest Kids and Cutest Critter contests benefitting the Adam Gassman Family (#75Strong), the community responded, raising nearly $800 to help defray medical costs associated with Adam’s cancer treatments. The Women’s Club thanks the business sponsors who donated prize monies or gifts for the place winners. The contests would not be possible without their generous donations:

Cedar Valley Bank and Trust

Farm Bureau Financial Services

La Porte City Vet Clinic

Tootsies Ice Cream and More

Urb’s Do It Best Hardware

Casey’s General Store

Additionally, some of the contest winners donated their prize monies and gifts back to the fund raiser in support of the Gassman family.

Cutest Kids Contest – Girls

Luna and Sage Sadler, daughters of Dan and Jalana Sadler

Kaisley Feuerbach, daughter of Matt and Zoie Feuerbach

Lilly, Ellie, and Amelia Becker, daughters of Matt and Hallie Becker

Cutest Kids Contest – Boys

Brennex Wilson, son of Travis and Hayle Wilson

Oliver Dibben, son of Jason and Amber Dibben

Emmett McGarvey, son of Steven and Kaylee McGarvey

Cutest Critter Contest

Moxie, owned by Shawn Mehlert

Mesa, owned by Diane and Scott McIntosh

Cooper, owned by Taylor Burlingham and Justin Clark

The 2019 Festival of Trails Cutest Kids, Cutest Critter Contests are sponsored by the La Porte City Women’s Club. Thanks again for your support!