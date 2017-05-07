On Monday, May 1, the La Porte City Women’s Club hosted their annual Spring Style Show, which serves as the major fundraising event for the club. The monies raised by the Style Show find their way back into the community in a number of ways, through the Women’s Club support of the La Porte City Preschool, the Garden Club, Hawkins Memorial Library, Union High School After Prom, Sing Me to Heaven, La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum, Inner City Slickers, and an annual $500 scholarship granted to a Union High School senior.

The La Porte City Women’s Club greatly appreciates all who attended and supported the Style Show fundraiser, especially those businesses who donated door prizes that helped make it a successful event.

This year, participating stores at the Style Show included Shabby and Chic, La Porte City; Cameron’s/Henkle Creek, Vinton and Dress Barn, Waterloo. Without their continued support, there would be very little style in the Style Show.

The La Porte City Women’s Club would like to thank the following businesses for their generous door prize donations: Peterson and Tietz Flowers and Garden Center, Escapes Landscaping and Nursery, Johnson Automotive, Dress Barn, Shabby and Chic, Cameron’s/Henkle Creek. A special thank you is also extended to the members of the Women’s Club for their contributions, as well.

The Women’s Club also thanks Nancy and Teresa and the La Porte City Golf Club, who served as gracious hosts of the Style Show. The Club also appreciates students from Union High School who helped serve the meal and clean up afterward, as well Bill Starr for the use of his microphone and sound equipment.