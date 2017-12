Hate wrapping holiday gifts or just don’t have the time to do it?

The La Porte City American Lutheran Church Youth Group will be wrapping gifts the following nights at the church, located at 801 Monroe Street:

Wednesday, Dec. 6th

Wednesday, Dec. 13th

Wrapping will take place from 5:30-8:30 PM.

A freewill donation will be collected with all proceeds going to help with expenses for the group’s participation at the ELCA’s National Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas in July 2018.