Mabel I. Purdy, 95 of La Porte City, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born on August 30, 1924 in Iowa City, the daughter of Belle Riggle, raised by Amy and Ira Harmon.

She married Clifford L. Purdy on December 13, 1941 in Lancaster, MO. He preceded her in death on May 2, 1977.

Mabel worked at several places in La Porte City over the years including Byam’s Five and Dime, Foss’s Eggs, and the Coast to Coast. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, embroidery, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include one daughter, Diane Neuman of La Porte City; two sons, Lee Purdy of La Porte City, and Gary (Nicki) Purdy of Mount Auburn; eight grandchildren; sixteen great- grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and seven step great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Shirley Buttolph; brother-in-law Donald Buttolph; son-in-law Jerry Neuman; and daughter-in-law Marilyn Purdy.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday June 26, 2020 at The American Lutheran Church in La Porte City with burial in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of services at the church.

