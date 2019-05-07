The City of La Porte City is preparing for a major reconstruction project in the Main Street commercial district that is scheduled to begin in spring 2020. The project will include the reconstruction of Main Street in the 200-500 blocks between Locust and Walnut streets. Along with a complete replacement of the existing brick surface with new brick, the project will involve the replacement of sidewalks, new lighting and additional amenities to improve the curb appeal of the City’s downtown district.

In preparation for the work that will be done, the City will hold an informational meeting on May 21 at the La Porte City Community Center to inform local citizens about the project.

At the meeting, which will begin at 6:30 PM, a representative from the City’s engineering firm, MSA Professional Services, will provide a short overview of the project, followed by a structured question and answer session. City officials, who hope to have sample bricks that will comprise the new street surface available, will also be on hand to discuss the project.