At Monday’s City Council meeting, Ryan Hosch with MSA Professional Service updated the Council on the progress of the main Street Reconstruction Project. Midwest Concrete’s paving crew was expected to finish all concrete work in the 400 and 500 blocks by the end of last week, with the exception of the plaza in the 200 block, as the City is waiting for information on the shade structure footings. Once that information has been received, the final stages of paving the plaza will be completed. On September 14, Petersen Concrete poured the seating wall in the plaza, which matches the color and brick pattern as the wall in the City Parking Lot. Brick paving in the 300 block has been finished by the Culver’s Landscaping paver crew. They have now turned their attention to the 400 block. After work delays because of damage to their shop located in Marion from the derecho and a week of steady rain, Culvers has asked for an extension to complete all brick work through the 500 block of Main Street by October 29. That request will be considered at the September 28, 2020 Council meeting. Although the 300 block of Main Street is substantially complete, Midwest will delay opening the block to traffic until after the street lights are set and the pavement markings are complete to avoid any potential parking issues once the block reopens.

The Council received a request for street closure from the La Porte City Lions Club for October 16-18. The Lions are planning an event encompassing an area from Tama Street through the 200 block of Main Street, including the City parking lot. Plans include food vendors, a beer tent and live music. Until the entire Main Street project is completed, however, Midwest Concrete still maintains control and liability responsibility for the entire project area, including the portions that have been substantially completed. The City will discuss with Midwest to determine if they will allow the event to go forward as planned.

In other business, the Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 562 – Sidewalk Regulations – C-1 Commercial District. The ordinance sets forth rules for placement of merchandise and decorative items in the Main Street District.

The Council also reviewed other main Street regulations related to use and/or closure of Main Street for private and community events, included prohibited practiced and insurance requirements, as well as any deposit requirements for use and/or closure of streets. The Council will consider the completed list for approval at their meeting on September 28.