When the reconstruction of Main Street begins on Monday, April 13, tentative plans call for work to begin on the storm sewer near the Main Street bridge. When that project starts, La Porte City residents can expect bridge traffic to be diverted to the U.S. Highway 218 bridge.

Just a few weeks after the Main Street project commences, work is also scheduled to begin on the completion of Wolf Creek Park, located near the intersection of Main Street and Tama Road. The park project includes the creation of a walking trail, pavilion, parking lot and the extension of a recreational trail that will extend from Wolf Creek Park to the 8th Street railroad crossing, effectively connecting the park to the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Weather permitting, the Wolf Creek Park project will proceed quickly, with the contractor hoping to have all work with the exception of the pavilion completed in about a month following the May 1st start date.

At last week’s City Council meeting, Council members got a look at samples of the bricks that will be used to resurface the four blocks of Main Street between Locust and Walnut streets. The decision to lay the new bricks in a herringbone pattern with a straight-edge border was made for two reasons- the pattern provides the strongest and most cohesive surface, in addition to being less costly to create.