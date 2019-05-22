La Porte City residents got their first look at conceptual drawings of a reconstructed Main Street, thanks to preliminary illustrations created by MSA Professional Services, the engineering firm the City has hired to oversee the project. The drawings were revealed at a pair of informational meetings, the first with downtown property owners on May 14. A similar presentation was conducted at a community meeting yesterday.

Leading the meeting with downtown business owners was MSA engineer Jake Huck, a 1998 graduate of Union High School. Huck first reviewed the history of the project, which began with a Main Street study in 2014 and included an evaluation of the existing infrastructure, pavement conditions, parking, intersections and open space along Main Street from the Wolf Creek bridge to Walnut Street. From that initial study, MSA developed multiple concepts for Main Street, ranging from complete to partial brick paving of the street surface. Feedback from those early concept drawings showed strong community support for a completely bricked street surface.

In 2015, the City was awarded a block grant of $500,000 for downtown façade improvements from the state. The grant required a 25% match from both participating property owners and the City, resulting in the refurbishing of the façades of several buildings on Main Street. The Downtown Façade program was completed in 2017.

Huck noted that the design phase of the Main Street Reconstruction Project is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year, which is why input from local business owners and the community at large is being sought at this time. Project bidding is anticipated to occur early next year with construction slated to begin as early as April, weather permitting. Due to the large scope of the project, construction is expected to last several months and conclude by November 2020.

The Project

Not only will Main Street be completely reconstructed from Locust Street to Walnut Street, the project will include new sidewalks, street lighting, signage and other amenities. Because all of the existing street and sidewalks will be completely removed, the new sidewalks will be leveled off, eliminating the second step up from the street that currently exists in the 300 block of Main Street.

The newly constructed downtown district will feature Unilock Pavers laid over a new concrete support pavement. Huck noted the “brick” pavers selected by the City Council are actually specially designed concrete pavers, which will serve as a durable street surface while maintaining the appeal and look of traditional bricks.

Other design features include intersection bump-outs, which serve the dual purpose of increasing pedestrian safety while providing visual appeal and space for amenities such as park benches and landscaping. One advantage the bump-outs offer is a shorter crosswalk for pedestrians. Huck noted the bump-outs also serve to “calm” traffic through the intersections, as vehicles must navigate a narrower portion of street in those sections. Bump-outs will also force vehicles to make wider turns at downtown intersections, which allows for increased visibility for drivers making a turn, as well as for drivers of vehicles pulling in and out of angled parking spots. The bump-out design will result in the loss of four parking spaces in each block, however.

In addition to a new street surface and sidewalks, the City will install/replace the existing storm sewers with reinforced concrete pipe and sanitary sewers between Sycamore and Walnut streets. La Porte City Utilities will be responsible for installing a new PVC water main pipe.

While the Main Street Reconstruction Project will give downtown La Porte City a much-needed face-lift, one prominent feature will be lost in the process- the City’s one and only stoplight. Because the Iowa Department of Transportation would require the City to upgrade the existing traffic signal, a cost that could easily exceed $250,000, City officials anticipate replacing it with a four-way stop. The combination of shorter crosswalks and requiring every vehicle to stop at the City’s busiest intersection, though, is expected to be safer option for pedestrians, especially for those crossing U.S. Highway 218.

Addressing downtown business and property owners, Mayor Dave Neil indicated the City expects to bond for the necessary funds to pay for the project, which is currently estimated to cost $2.5 million.